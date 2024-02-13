News & Insights

Natgas producer EQT misses profit estimate for fourth quarter

February 13, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - EQT Corp EQT.N, the largest U.S. natural gas producer, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as higher sales volumes were offset by lower gas prices.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company posted an adjusted profit of 48 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of a profit of 52 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

