Natgas prices face 4th straight monthly decline on storage surplus

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

February 29, 2024 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil and Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower on Thursday ahead of a storage report that is likely to show a smaller-than-normal withdrawal, further adding to the excess supplies that drove prices on a path for their fourth consecutive monthly decline.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery lost 1% to $1.869 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT). Prices saw a 7% rise in the previous session, rebounding from its weakest level since June 2020 hit earlier in the week.

Natural gas prices are still set for a more than 11% decline this month, its fourth straight monthly decline and its longest losing steak since March 2020, affected by a mild winter that has left stockpiles well above normal, while output remained near record levels despite an Arctic freeze in January that briefly cut output and sent gas demand to a record high.

LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT).

U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 88 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. The forecast for the week ended Feb. 23 would cut stockpiles to 2.382 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 12% above the same week a year ago and about 27% above the five-year average. EIA/GAS

"I think (the market) is waiting to see what storage is going to do; we've seen a lot of very low price, so markets are trying to see what the recovery is gonna look like as far as pricing is concerned," said Kent Bayazitoglu, consultant at Baker & O'Brien.

LSEG estimated 11 cooling degree days (CDDs) for the week as of Thursday, compared with 9 CDDs on Wednesday.

"Fundamentals don’t appear conducive to a price advance sustainable much beyond this week," energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"While some supportive tweaks to the 1–2-week temperature views may have spurred some buying, this heating season is becoming advanced enough to curtail HDD accumulation capable of driving a storage surplus of 600 bcf or more next month."

Market participants also kept a close eye on a wildfire that ripped across the Texas Panhandle. Several smaller wildfires at various stages of containment are burning other parts of the state's northern Panhandle, whipped up by fierce winds and hot, dry weather.

On the other hand, a third of the U.S. faced the threat of severe weather as strong winds, snow and tornadoes threatened the Southeast, Ohio Valley and East Coast, while a fierce winter storm bore down on the Northwest.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were mixed, as the market approaches the last month of heating season with ample inventories and weak demand, and amid supply concerns due to an outage at U.S. Freeport LNG. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 23

Forecast

Week ended Feb 16 Actual

Year ago Feb 23

Five-year average

Feb 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-97

-60

-79

-143

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,373

2,470

2,126

1,876

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.86

1.79

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.87

8.07

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.49

8.22

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

256

260

331.07

385.79

386.24

U.S. GFS CDDs

11

9

15.09

7.35

5.71

U.S. GFS TDDs

267

269

346.09

393.14

354

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.1

103

102.9

101.3

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.0

8.3

8.6

8.7

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

114.1

111.3

111.5

110.0

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.6

3.6

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.2

6.3

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.6

13.9

13.8

12.8

8.4

U.S. Commercial

14.8

12.9

10.9

14.1

16.3

U.S. Residential

23.8

19.9

17.0

22.6

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

33.4

29.8

29.4

30.3

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.9

24.2

23.4

24.1

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.1

5.1

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.5

2.3

2.7

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

105.0

94.5

88.2

99.1

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

128.5

118.3

112.0

120.3

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

81

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended March 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Wind

16

12

11

14

9

Solar

4

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

37

41

41

38

40

Coal

13

15

16

16

18

Nuclear

22

20

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.61

1.52

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.58

1.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.22

2.72

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.48

1.30

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.52

1.41

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.23

1.48

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.26

2.31

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.59

0.36

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.71

1.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.75

23.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.75

29.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.25

17.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.50

43.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

13.50

14.36

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

10.50

11.50

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

