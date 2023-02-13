Natgas flows to Freeport LNG's Texas export plant jump - Refinitiv

Adds background, gas prices

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The amount of natural gas flowing from pipelines to Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas was on track to jump on Monday to its highest since the facility shut in a fire in June 2022, a sure sign the plant started liquefying gas again.

Gas flows were on track to reach 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday, up from an average of just 34 million cubic feet per day from Jan. 26-Feb. 11, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling parts of the plant on Jan. 26.

On Friday, the first LNG vessel - the Kmarin Diamond - arrived at Freeport since the plant shut eight months ago.

The tanker, which has already left the facility and is on its way to the Suez Canal in Egypt, picked up LNG from Freeport to create space in the storage tanks for the new LNG expected to be produced once the company started sending feedgas to Train 3.

Train 3 is one of three liquefaction trains at Freeport that turn gas into LNG for export.

There is a another vessel at Freeport now - Prism Agility - according to Refinitiv ship tracking data.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.