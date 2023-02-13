Natgas flows to Freeport LNG's Texas export plant jump - Refinitiv

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The amount of natural gas flowing from pipelines to Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas was on track to jump on Monday to its highest since the facility shut in a fire in June 2022, a sure sign the plant started liquefying gas again.

Gas flows were on track to reach 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday, up from an average of 34 million cubic feet per day from Jan. 26-Feb. 11, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling parts of the plant on Jan. 26.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Toby Chopra)

