Natera's EXPAND Trial Enrollment Crosses 2,000 Patient Milestone

Natera NTRA recently announced that its EXPAND clinical trial evaluating the Fetal Focus single-gene noninvasive prenatal test (NIPT) has exceeded 2,000 patients, representing more than a twofold increase over the past year.

The milestone comes shortly after positive EXPAND data were presented during an oral plenary session at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine Annual Meeting in February 2026. The data showcased clinical performance in the first milestone readout of EXPAND and emphasized the trial’s robust design, including genetic confirmation of all outcomes.

Per management, the company developed Fetal Focus to expand the scope of noninvasive prenatal testing. Enrollment of more than 2,000 patients strengthens EXPAND’s role in establishing a new standard for clinical evidence in single-gene NIPT while supporting clinicians and families with high-quality data.

Likely Trend of NTRA Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares gained 4.5% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 10.6% compared with the industry’s 11.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 8.1% in the same timeframe.

The enrollment milestone and clinical validation of Fetal Focus may strengthen investor confidence in Natera’s women’s health portfolio. Positive clinical data and expanding physician awareness could support broader adoption of single-gene NIPT solutions, potentially enhancing the company’s competitive position in the prenatal diagnostics market.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion.



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More on the News

EXPAND is a prospective, blinded, multi-site clinical trial designed to evaluate the clinical performance of Natera’s Fetal Focus single-gene noninvasive prenatal test (NIPT). Fetal Focus provides fetal risk assessment for 21 genes associated with severe early-onset genetic conditions. The test is intended for pregnant patients who receive a positive result on Natera’s Horizon carrier screening test when paternal carrier testing is unavailable.

Natera’s proprietary ultra-sensitive LinkedSNP technology determines whether disease-causing variants have been inherited from one or both parents. The technology has demonstrated strong performance in complex homozygous cases, successfully identifying all five such cases evaluated to date.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Coherent Market Insights, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is valued at $5.62 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% through 2033.

Factors like the increasing prevalence of chromosomal abnormalities among newborns and growing awareness and acceptance of non-invasive prenatal testing methods are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Natera recently announced the FDA approval of Signatera CDx as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for use with adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) immunotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The approval marks the first companion diagnostic approval in the blood-based minimal residual disease (MRD) testing space and represents a major milestone in personalized oncology care.

Natera, Inc. Price

Natera, Inc. price | Natera, Inc. Quote

NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Natera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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