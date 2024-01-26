News & Insights

US Markets
NTRA

Natera wins first phase of patent trial over CareDx genetic tests

January 26, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Blake Brittain for Reuters ->

By Blake Brittain

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Genetic-testing company Natera NTRA.O convinced a jury in Delaware federal court on Friday that medical diagnostics rival CareDx's CDNA.O AlloSure and AlloSeq kidney-transplant tests infringe one of its patents, a Natera spokesperson confirmed.

The jury will now consider how much Brisbane, California-based CareDx owes Natera in monetary damages. CareDx said in a court brief on Friday that Natera was seeking more than $149 million in lost profits.

A CareDx spokesperson said the jury determined that the company infringed one of two Natera patents at issue. The spokesperson said the company would have further comment at the end of the trial.

The verdict was not immediately publicly available. CareDx's stock price was down more than 17% on Friday afternoon following the news.

Austin, Texas-based Natera accused CareDx of infringing patents related to the use of cell-free DNA to assess the risk that a person's body will reject a kidney transplant. The jury on Friday determined after a week-long trial that CareDx's tests infringed one of the patents.

CareDx won a $45 million jury award against Natera for false advertising in a related case in 2022. A Delaware judge threw out the award last year, though he affirmed that Natera had falsely advertised that its competing Prospera tests were more effective than AlloSure.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected CareDx's bid to revive patents that it had accused Natera of infringing in a separate case.

The case is Natera Inc v. CareDx Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:20-cv-00038.

For Natera: Kevin Johnson, Drew Holmes and Sandra Haberny of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For CareDx: Ed Reines, Derek Walter and Sutton Ansley of Weil Gotshal & Manges

Read more:

CareDx wins $45 mln verdict against Natera for false advertising

US judge rejects $45 mln award to CareDx in Natera false ads case

US Supreme Court rebuffs CareDx patent lawsuit over organ-rejection tests

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRA
CDNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.