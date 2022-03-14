Markets
NTRA

Natera To Pay Salaries Of Top Executives In Stock For Remainder Of 2022

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a clinical genetic testing company, said on Monday that it will pay salaries to its executive leaders and directors in the form of stock for the remainder of 2022.

"We are taking this step to express our confidence in Natera's strong fundamentals and future business outlook," commented CEO Steve Chapman.

According to the move, CEO Steve Chapman, CFO Mike Brophy, COO Bob Schueren, Co-Founder and Director Jonathan Sheena, and Executive Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz , along with all of the company's non-employee directors will receive their salaries and retainers in equity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTRA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular