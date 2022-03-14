Natera To Pay Salaries Of Top Executives In Stock For Remainder Of 2022

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a clinical genetic testing company, said on Monday that it will pay salaries to its executive leaders and directors in the form of stock for the remainder of 2022.

"We are taking this step to express our confidence in Natera's strong fundamentals and future business outlook," commented CEO Steve Chapman.

According to the move, CEO Steve Chapman, CFO Mike Brophy, COO Bob Schueren, Co-Founder and Director Jonathan Sheena, and Executive Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz , along with all of the company's non-employee directors will receive their salaries and retainers in equity.

