Natera Seeks Royalty For AlloSure Tests From CareDx In Patent Infringement Case

(RTTNews) - Diagnostics and research company, Natera, Inc. (NTRA), said on Tuesday that it would seek royalty for all ongoing and future AlloSure tests occurring after August 2023, from CareDx under the patent infringement litigation.

In January, the jury had asked CareDx to pay $96.3 million in damages as its AlloSure and AlloSeq tests had infringed Natera's patents. The damages paid were for lost profits and past royalties through August 2023.

Natera's stock is trading at $74.19 during the pre-market on the Nasdaq.

