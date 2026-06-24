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Natera Receives Approval From Japan's PMDA For Signatera Test In Colorectal Cancer; Stock Up

June 24, 2026 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Natera Inc. (NTRA), a precision medicine company, on Wednesday announced the approval of the Signatera MRD test by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for diagnosing colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is prevalent in Japan, with over 150,000 people diagnosed annually in the country.

Signatera is a minimal residual disease (MRD) test that was approved by the U.S. FDA in May 2026 as a companion diagnostic to adjuvant atezolizumab immunotherapy in bladder cancer. It is also being evaluated as a diagnostic tool in bladder cancer.

The approval was based on the strength of results from the GALAXY trial, which demonstrated that MRD-positive patients benefitted significantly more from adjuvant chemotherapy compared to MRD-negative patients, determined by processing 2,240 samples. The study utilized the CIRCULATE-Japan platform that involved thousands of CRC patients.

The approval is further supported by statements of from the Japan Society of Clinical Oncology (JSCO) and the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology (JSMO) recommending the use of MRD testing in CRC.

NTRA is currently trading at $253.57, up 8.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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