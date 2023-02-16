Markets
NTRA

Natera Rallies As Medicare Extends Coverage Of Signatera Test For Breast Cancer

February 16, 2023 — 10:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of diagnostics company, Natera, Inc. (NTRA) are rising more than 15% Thursday morning at $49.03.

The company today said it received confirmation about Medicare extending coverage for Natera's Signatera test for breast cancer.

The coverage will include serial monitoring in all subtypes, including hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive, and triple negative breast cancers, the company said.

NTRA has traded in the range of $26.10-$71.00 in the last 1 year.

