Natera Prices Follow-On Offering At $55/share, Totaling $250 Mln

September 07, 2023 — 12:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a cell-free DNA or cfDNA testing company, announced Thursday that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.55 million shares of its common stock at $55.00 per share to the public. The follow-on offering will total $250 million.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 11, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 682,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

In the offering, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers, while Baird is acting as lead manager.

