Natera Prices 11.43 Mln Shares At $35/shr

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Wednesday priced its public offering of 11.43 million shares at $35 per share.
The company also has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,714,500 shares.
The offering is expected to close on November 18.
Morgan Stanley, Cowen and SVB Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, Natera said.
