Natera price target raised to $160 from $120 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Natera (NTRA) to $160 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q revenue/gross margins, well ahead of estimates. Business momentum continued to be framed as broad based, including 60% year-over-year Signatera clinical volume growth and positive women’s health account wins.

