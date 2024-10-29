Natera price target raised to $150 from $145 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Kyle Mikson raised the firm’s price target on Natera (NTRA) to $150 from $145 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they are bullish heading into earnings and 2025 as recent weakness has provided an opportunity to accumulate shares ahead of upcoming catalysts or underappreciated positve factors.

