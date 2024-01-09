Natera Preliminary Q4 Revenues Up Approx. 38% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA) announced preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company expects fourth quarter total revenues of approximately $300 million, an increase of approximately 38% compared to $217 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company expects total revenues of approximately $1.07 billion in 2023, an increase of approximately 30% compared to $820 million in 2022.

Natera plans to release complete fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results duringearnings callin February 2024.

