Natera Partners With Aveta To Support Phase 3 APG-157 Trial In Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA) a precision diagnostics company, announced a strategic partnership with Aveta Biomics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, to support the registrational Phase 3 AVTA 30-01 trial evaluating APG-157 in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC).

Aveta's APG-157 is designed to induce tumor cell apoptosis while stimulating the immune system. The drug previously received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation for LA-HNSCC.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma arises from squamous cells lining the mucosal epithelium of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, hypopharynx, and paranasal sinuses. It is associated with exposure to tobacco-derived carcinogens, and excessive alcohol consumption. (Source: PubMed Central) According to Aveta Biomics, the disease incidence is about 9 million with a five-year mortality rate of about fifty percent.

Previously in a Phase 2 trial, APG-157 monotherapy in HNSCC was generally well tolerated and demonstrated tumor-control activity, deep molecular responses and encouraging event-free survival outcomes.

Building on the Phase 2 findings, the AVTA 30-01 phase 3 trial will incorporate Signatera testing to assess molecular residual disease (MRD) and treatment response during treatment and follow-up. The Signatera assay will serve as a secondary endpoint in the study.

The company expects to enroll 826 patients across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, with separate randomized cohorts for patients with resectable and unresectable locally advanced disease. Enrollment for the Phase 3 trial is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Natera recently reported positive data from the prospective Phase 2 SINERGY trial evaluating Signatera-guided MRD assessment in patients with HNSCC population, adding to the evidence supporting Signatera in this setting.

NTRA is currently trading at $268.71, up 2.60%.

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