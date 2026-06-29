Markets
NTRA

Natera Partners With Aveta Biomics On Phase 3 Head And Neck Cancer Trial

June 29, 2026 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a clinical genetic testing company, and Aveta Biomics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, on Monday announced a partnership to support AVTA 30-01, Aveta's Phase 3 trial evaluating its immunotherapy candidate APG-157 in patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The AVTA 30-01 study builds on previously reported Phase 2 data for APG-157, which demonstrated a favorable safety profile, evidence of tumor control, deep molecular responses and encouraging event-free survival outcomes.

APG-157 has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the indication.

Natera shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $261.91 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NTRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.