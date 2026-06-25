Natera (NTRA) Stock Jumps 10.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Natera NTRA shares ended the last trading session 10.7% higher at $259.97. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Natera scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding Signatera’s approval from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency ("PMDA") in Japan. This approval supports the use of Signatera for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) in the adjuvant setting and makes Signatera the first PMDA-approved MRD test in Japan.

This genetic testing company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.5%. Revenues are expected to be $657.24 million, up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Natera, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NTRA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Natera is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. Labcorp Holdings LH, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.5% higher at $265.18. LH has returned 0.1% in the past month.

For Labcorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $4.79. This represents a change of +10.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Labcorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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