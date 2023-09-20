Natera (NTRA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.15, changing hands as low as $48.88 per share. Natera Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.002 per share, with $63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.