Natera (NTRA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Natera Inc (Symbol: NTRA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.95, changing hands as high as $52.55 per share. Natera Inc shares are currently trading up about 19.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.002 per share, with $59.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.07.

