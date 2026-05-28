Natera to Launch Enhanced Panorama NIPT for Low Fetal Fractions

Natera NTRA recently announced a major upgrade to its Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT). Powered by the company’s novel SNP-informed deep sequencing technology, the updated Panorama NIPT is supported by clinically validated performance in samples with low fetal fraction.

According to Sheetal Parmar, SVP of Medical Affairs, Women’s Health, low fetal fraction has long been a challenge in non-invasive prenatal screening. The enhanced Panorama test combines Natera’s proprietary SNP-based technology with advanced deep sequencing capabilities to deliver strong clinical performance in low fetal fraction samples. This will help more patients obtain reliable results without increasing complexity for healthcare providers.

Likely Trend of NTRA Stock Following the News

Shares of NTRA have gained 1.1% since the announcement on Tuesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 11.4% compared with the industry’s 11.6% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 10.3% in the same timeframe.

The launch of the enhanced Panorama NIPT may strengthen Natera’s position in the growing prenatal testing market by improving performance in a critical area of unmet need. Better clinical accuracy and lower no-call rates could support increased adoption among healthcare providers and pregnant patients. This may contribute to long-term revenue growth and strengthen Natera’s competitive standing in the precision medicine space.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion.



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More on the Enhanced Panorama NIPT

Fetal fraction is the proportion of placental DNA present in a pregnant patient’s blood sample. Low fetal fraction is associated with a higher risk of aneuploidy and has historically posed challenges for non-invasive prenatal screening methods. To address this issue, Natera developed SNP-informed deep sequencing technology to improve NIPT performance in low fetal fraction samples.

In a prospective, blinded validation study of 3,323 pregnancies, including 242 low fetal fraction samples, Panorama achieved 100% sensitivity for trisomy 21 and trisomy 13 and 93.3% for trisomy 18. The no-call rate also declined to 0.5%, allowing more patients to receive actionable results from the initial blood draw while helping Panorama address a longstanding competitive limitation.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Coherent Market Insights, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is valued at $5.62 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% through 2033.

Factors like the increasing prevalence of chromosomal abnormalities among newborns and growing awareness and acceptance of non-invasive prenatal testing methods are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Natera recently announced the FDA approval of Signatera CDx as a companion diagnostic (CDx) for use with adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) immunotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). The approval marks the first companion diagnostic approval in the blood-based minimal residual disease (MRD) testing space and represents a major milestone in personalized oncology care.

Natera, Inc. Price

Natera, Inc. price | Natera, Inc. Quote

NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Natera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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