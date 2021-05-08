Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$152m exceeding analyst forecasts by 33%, and statutory losses of US$0.74 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:NTRA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Natera's ten analysts is for revenues of US$551.4m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.93 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$514.7m and US$4.23 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$137, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Natera analyst has a price target of US$150 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$115. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Natera's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 31% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Natera to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Natera going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Natera , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

