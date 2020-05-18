Natera, Illumina Settle Patent Dispute - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cell-free DNA testing company Natera, Inc. (NTRA) and sequencing platform Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced Monday that they have settled their patent infringement action concerning Illumina's U.S. Patent No. 9,493,831 and Natera's U.S. Patent No. 8,682,592.

The settlement resolves and dismisses all of the claims in the Action, including claims that relate to non-invasive prenatal testing, occurring before the settlement date. Natera will receive a license to Illumina's intellectual property for use in NIPT using the Illumina sequencing platform. Terms of the settlement benefit both parties, and the supply agreement has been extended until 2030.

Additionally, Natera has granted Illumina a non-exclusive license to Natera's Patent family. The license is limited to Illumina's current technology used for massively parallel sequencing in the fields of NIPT and PGS/PGD.

Terms of the settlement are included in the Form 8-K filed May 11, 2020 by Natera with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

