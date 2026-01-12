Natera Expects Q4 Revenue To Climb 39% On Record Signatera Testing Growth

(RTTNews) - Natera Inc. (NTRA) has announced strong preliminary earnings and revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, driven by record demand for its Signatera oncology test.

The Austin-based genetic testing company operates across three divisions: Oncology, Women's Health, and organ health divisions.

Growth was led by the company's Signatera test, which saw record adoption in oncology minimal residual disease testing and was the primary driver of revenue expansion.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Natera expects revenue of approximately $660 million, representing a 39% increase from $476 million in the same period of 2024.

The company reported that it processed 233,300 oncology tests during the quarter, a 55% jump from the prior year. Clinical minimal residual disease (MRD) tests reached 225,300, marking record sequential growth despite fewer sample days.

Overall, Natera expects to have processed 923,600 tests in the quarter, compared to 792,800 tests, up 17% year-over-year. The company achieved cash inflows of approximately $30 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to approximately $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, cash inflows exceeded $100 million.

For the full year 2025, revenues are expected to total approximately $2.3 billion, a 35% increase from $1.7 billion in 2024. This figure is about $40 million above the top end of Natera's financial outlook, underscoring stronger-than-expected performance. Total tests processed are expected to reach approximately 3.5 million, up 15% from 3.0 million in 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Chapman described 2025 as "a record year for oncology, organ health and women's health," noting with excellent growth in volume, revenue, and margins. He added that Natera is well-positioned to continue building on this momentum in 2026 and beyond.

Natera plans to release its complete fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results during itsearnings callin February 2026. Natera's preliminary results come just ahead of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, where the company is expected to provide further updates on its business outlook.

NTRA has traded between $125.38 and $256.36 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $234.31, down 2.19% and rose further in the overnight trading to $240.54, up 2.66%.

