Natera Expands Austin Operations With New Sequencing Facility

Natera NTRA recently announced a major expansion of its operations in Austin, TX, as part of its growth strategy and commitment to improving care for patients with cancer and other serious diseases.

Natera’s expanded facility is expected to deliver the largest sequencing capacity in the world. The expansion comes as demand for Natera’s testing solutions continues to rise, particularly in oncology. In first-quarter 2026, the company reported more than 54% year-over-year growth in oncology testing volumes.

Per management, the expansion will give Natera a greater opportunity to serve patients by increasing laboratory space and sequencing capabilities. These infrastructural investments are intended to help Natera serve more patients, support a broader network of clinicians and continue advancing personalized medicine at scale.

Likely Trend of NTRA Stock Following the News

Shares of NTRA have lost 0.2% since the announcement on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 11.3% compared with the industry’s 10.8% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.6% in the same timeframe.

The large-scale expansion and increased sequencing capacity may strengthen investor confidence in Natera’s long-term growth strategy. Continued momentum in oncology testing volumes, combined with broader adoption of Signatera and recent regulatory milestones, could support the company’s competitive position in the precision diagnostics market.

NTRA currently has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion.



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More on the News

At its North Austin headquarters, Natera plans to launch two expansion initiatives: a dedicated sequencing facility to substantially boost testing capacity, and an additional operational space to accommodate future business growth.

Natera’s Signatera test has become a widely adopted tool in precision oncology and is currently used by more than half of U.S. oncologists. Recently, Signatera CDx also became the first FDA-approved companion diagnostic in molecular residual disease testing.

Alongside infrastructure growth, Natera continues to invest heavily in research and development. The company is involved in hundreds of clinical studies and research partnerships to expand the role of personalized diagnostics and accelerate innovation for patients globally. The expansion is expected to create up to 400 new jobs across laboratories, and professional and operational roles.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the genetic testing market is valued at $27.32 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% through 2035.

Factors like the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, the development of efficient and innovative genetic testing kits, and the rising awareness regarding the benefits of genetic testing among the global population are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Natera recently announced that enrollment in its EXPAND clinical trial has surpassed 2,000 patients, more than doubling over the past year. The study evaluates the company’s Fetal Focus single-gene noninvasive prenatal test, designed to assess fetal risk for 21 serious genetic conditions. Data presented at the 2026 SMFM Annual Meeting showed strong clinical performance. The test uses Natera’s LinkedSNP technology, which successfully identified all five challenging homozygous cases evaluated in the study.

Natera, Inc. Price

Natera, Inc. price | Natera, Inc. Quote

NTRA’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Natera currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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