Natera, Eledon Partner On Kidney Transplant Monitoring Test For Phase 3 Trial; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Cell-free DNA testing company Natera, Inc. (NTRA) and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) announced on Thursday that they have entered into a partnership to use Natera's Prospera test in Eledon's planned Phase 3 trial of kidney transplant drug tegoprurbart.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.06 percent, to $4.1605 in pre market trading on the Nasdaq, after ending Wednesday's regular session 0.25 percent higher.

Tegoprurbart is an anti-CD40L antibody being tested as an alternative to standard immunosuppression drugs like tacrolimus which carry toxicity risks.

Under the deal, Prospera will be the exclusive donor-derived cell-free DNA, or dd-cfDNA, monitoring assay.

The trial will enroll about 600 recipients across 100+ centers globally and start in late 2026.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Natera were up 0.23 percent, changing hands at $260.57, after closing Wednesday's regular session 10.74 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.