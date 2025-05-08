NATERA Earnings Results: $NTRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

NATERA ($NTRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.50 per share, beating estimates of -$0.65 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $501,830,000, beating estimates of $455,193,074 by $46,636,926.

NATERA Insider Trading Activity

NATERA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 250 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 250 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 222,848 shares for an estimated $35,991,123 .

. STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 231,248 shares for an estimated $35,205,233 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 90,125 shares for an estimated $15,231,949 .

. ROELOF BOTHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,473 shares for an estimated $14,793,563 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 79 sales selling 73,764 shares for an estimated $11,270,092 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 54,508 shares for an estimated $8,711,008 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 37,830 shares for an estimated $6,219,834 .

. ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,230 shares for an estimated $5,439,564 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,437 shares for an estimated $4,821,095 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 23,894 shares for an estimated $3,659,908 .

. ROWAN E CHAPMAN sold 1,767 shares for an estimated $300,808

NATERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of NATERA stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NATERA Government Contracts

We have seen $686,942 of award payments to $NTRA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

NATERA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/20.

NATERA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

NATERA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $171.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $182.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 11/13/2024

