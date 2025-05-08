NATERA Earnings Results: $NTRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

NATERA ($NTRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.50 per share, beating estimates of -$0.65 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $501,830,000, beating estimates of $455,193,074 by $46,636,926.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NTRA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NATERA Insider Trading Activity
NATERA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 250 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 250 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 222,848 shares for an estimated $35,991,123.
- STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 231,248 shares for an estimated $35,205,233.
- MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 90,125 shares for an estimated $15,231,949.
- ROELOF BOTHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,473 shares for an estimated $14,793,563.
- JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 79 sales selling 73,764 shares for an estimated $11,270,092.
- SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 54,508 shares for an estimated $8,711,008.
- DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 37,830 shares for an estimated $6,219,834.
- ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,230 shares for an estimated $5,439,564.
- JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,437 shares for an estimated $4,821,095.
- GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 23,894 shares for an estimated $3,659,908.
- ROWAN E CHAPMAN sold 1,767 shares for an estimated $300,808
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NATERA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of NATERA stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,871,862 shares (+134.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $612,915,754
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,069,396 shares (+44.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,585,386
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,260,125 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,194,276
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,021,889 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,765,028
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 994,184 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,379,327
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 893,203 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,394,034
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 887,710 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,524,493
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NATERA Government Contracts
We have seen $686,942 of award payments to $NTRA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW TASK ORDER TO EXTEND THE POP FOR SIX (6) MONTHS: $499,447
- MODIFICATION TO EXTEND THE POP FOR SIX (6) MONTHS: $140,595
- TUMOR WHOLE EXOME SEQUENCING (WES) AND PERIPHERAL BLOOD CTDNA TEST TESTING (SINGLE ASSAY) SERVICES AND WES ...: $46,900
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
NATERA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NTRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
NATERA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for NATERA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTRA forecast page.
NATERA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $171.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $182.0 on 11/13/2024
- Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 11/13/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.