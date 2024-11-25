Natera ‘disagrees’ with jury’s decision in Guardant Health litigation

Natera (NTRA) issued the following statement: “In 2021, Natera and Guardant Health (GH) filed false advertising cases against each other concerning statements both companies made more than three years ago about Guardant’s Reveal test. Today, a jury issued a decision in Guardant’s favor. We disagree with this decision and will ask the Court to overturn it. The jury was asked to evaluate comparative advertisements that ran for a brief period in 2021 related to the performance of Guardant’s Reveal test. This case had nothing to do with the validity or utility of Signatera, and certain key pieces of evidence supporting Natera’s case were not included in this trial. In the years that have passed since these events, Signatera has become the most widely used MRD test in the U.S., extensively validated with published evidence in more than 100 peer-reviewed papers across multiple cancer types and indications.”

