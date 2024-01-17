Natera Climbs After Court Determines No Wilful Infringement In Ravgen Patent Issue

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company said the Texas District court has found that no wilful infringement was there in the case brought by Ravgen Inc. and damages were significantly less than they sought.

Natera said the court awarded damages of $57 million, while Ravgen was seeing $410 million. Further, the cell-free DNA testing company is planning to file an appeal.

Currently, NTRA shares are at $65.83, up 4.64 percent from the previous close of $62.91 on a volume of 917,574.

