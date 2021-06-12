Natalie Schechtman Is The Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) And They Just Sold 51% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Natalie Schechtman, the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer recently netted about US$632k selling shares at an average price of US$198. That diminished their holding by a very significant 51%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Advance Auto Parts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Thomas Greco made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$992k worth of shares at a price of US$136 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$199. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AAP Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Advance Auto Parts is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Advance Auto Parts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Advance Auto Parts insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$44m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advance Auto Parts Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Advance Auto Parts stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Advance Auto Parts you should know about.

But note: Advance Auto Parts may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.