Nat-Gas Recovers From Early Losses as Dollar Weakness Sparks Short Covering

January Nymex natural gas (NGF24) on Friday closed up +0.012 (+0.43%).

Nat-gas prices Friday shook off early losses and moved higher, as a weaker dollar sparked short covering in nat-gas futures. Nat-gas prices this week have been under pressure from the outlook for above-average U.S. temperatures, which will reduce heating demand for nat-gas. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said weather forecasts for much of the U.S. from Dec 6-10 show above-normal temperatures sweeping across the western to the central parts of the country. Also, most of the U.S. is seeing weather forecasts shifting warmer from Dec 11-15.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 104.9 bcf/day (+4.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 89.6 bcf/day (-9.0% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Friday were 14.5 bcf/day (-1.2% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 97% full as of November 26, above the 5-year seasonal average of 86% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of November 24 were +8.6% above their 5-year seasonal average.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended November 25 fell -2.4% y/y to 71,126 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 25 fell -0.7% y/y to 4,090,180 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 24 unexpectedly rose +10 bcf versus expectations of a -6 bcf decline and a 5-year average draw of -44 bcf. As of November 24, nat-gas inventories were up +10.1% y/y and were +8.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended December 1 fell -1 rig to 116 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

