Nat gas producers face billions in hedging losses for 2022 - Rystad Energy

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas producers will face billions of dollars in hedging losses for 2022 as the global energy crunch boosts gas prices to multi-year highs, research by consultancy Rystad Energy showed on Friday.

By the end of September, as much as 64% of their projected production was hedged, the report said.

The significant rise in hedged volume since the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by operators including Southwestern SWN.N, Chesapeake CHK.O, Range Resources RRC.N and Comstock Resources CRK.N.

The share of hedged production for a bulk of those 11 companies was in the 45% to 75% range, while the weighted-average floor price varied in the $2.5 to $3.1 per mmbtu.

