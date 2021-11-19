Nat gas producers face billions in hedging losses for 2022 - Rystad Energy

By the end of September, as much as 64% of their projected production was hedged, the report said.

The significant rise in hedged volume since the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by operators including Southwestern SWN.N, Chesapeake CHK.O, Range Resources RRC.N and Comstock Resources CRK.N.

The share of hedged production for a bulk of those 11 companies was in the 45% to 75% range, while the weighted-average floor price varied in the $2.5 to $3.1 per mmbtu.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

