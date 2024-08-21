Nat-Gas Prices Weighed Down by a Mixed Weather Outlook

Sep Nymex natural gas (NGU24) on Wednesday closed down by -0.021 (-0.96%).

Sep nat-gas prices Wednesday closed lower for a second day on a mixed weather outlook. NatGasWeather said Wednesday that forecasts have shifted hotter for most of the US from August 26-September 4, which should boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. However, temperatures for the Great Lakes and New England for that same timeframe are expected to cool.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 99.7 bcf/day (-2.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 73.7 bcf/day (-7.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Wednesday were 13.1 bcf/day (+6.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended August 17 rose +0.43% y/y to 92,551 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 17 rose +2.03% y/y to 4,150,777 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will increase by +22 bcf, a smaller build than the five-year average for this time of year of +41 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 9 unexpectedly fell -6 bcf, below expectations of +1 bcf and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +43 bcf. Thursday's unexpected draw was the first decline in weekly nat-gas storage in 8 years. As of August 9, nat-gas inventories were up +6.5% y/y and were +13.0% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 90% full as of August 18, above the 5-year seasonal average of 82% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 16 rose +1 rig to 98 rigs, just above the 3-year low of 97 rigs from August 9 and June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

