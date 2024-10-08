Nat-Gas Prices Weighed Down by Expectations of Reduced Demand from Hurricane Milton

November Nymex natural gas (NGX24) on Tuesday closed down by -0.013 (-0.47%).

Nov nat-gas prices Tuesday extended Monday's sharp losses to a 2-week low and closed slightly lower. Nat-gas prices are under pressure on the outlook for demand destruction from Hurricane Milton. The hurricane has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm and will likely knock out electricity in much of Florida and reduce gas demand from power plants to produce electricity.

Losses in nat-gas prices were limited by forecasts for colder US temperatures that could boost heating demand for nat-gas. The Commodity Weather Group said Tuesday that forecasts shifted cooler to below-normal temperatures for the eastern and parts of the central US for October 13-17.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 100 bcf/day (-3.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 72 bcf/day (+10.3% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.3 bcf/day (+8.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended September 28 rose +3.29% y/y to 79,779 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 28 rose +1.56% y/y to 4,151,587 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 27 rose +55 bcf, below expectations of +62 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +98 bcf. As of September 27, nat-gas inventories were up +3.0% y/y and were +5.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 95% full as of October 6, above the 5-year seasonal average of 91% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending October 4 rose by +3 rigs to 102 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

