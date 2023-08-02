Nat-Gas Prices Weighed Down by Forecasts for Cooler U.S. Weather

September Nymex natural gas (NGU23) on Wednesday closed -0.083 (-3.24%).

Nat-gas prices Wednesday extended Tuesday's losses to a 6-week low and settled moderately lower. Gas prices are under pressure on the outlook for cooler weather in the Midwest and East Coast, which would reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said cooler temperatures are expected to move into the Midwest and East Coast between August 7-11.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Wednesday was 100.7 bcf/day (+2.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 74.5 bcf/day, +0.8% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Wednesday were 12.6 bcf/day or +2.9% w/w.

Nat-gas prices continue to be undercut by high inventories caused by weak heating demand during the abnormally mild winter. This past winter's warm temperatures caused nat-gas inventories to rise in Europe and the United States. Gas storage across Europe was 64% full as of July 30, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 71% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of July 21 were +13.1% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended July 29 rose +4.0% y/y to 97,452 GWh (gigawatt hours). However, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 29 fell -1.4% y/y to 4,062,444 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +18 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +16 bcf for the week ended July 21 was bearish for nat-gas prices since it was above the estimate of +14 bcf. Also, as of July 21, nat-gas inventories were up +23.6% y/y and +13.1% above their 5-year seasonal average.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended July 28 fell by three rigs to 128 rigs, modestly above the 1-1/4 year low of 124 rigs from the week of June 30. Active rigs rose to a 3-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have more than doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).



