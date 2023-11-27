Nat-Gas Prices Under Pressure as U.S. Temperatures Shift Warmer

December Nymex natural gas (NGZ23) on Monday closed down -0.061 (-2.14%).

Nat-gas prices Monday dropped to a 2-month nearest-futures low and closed moderately lower. Forecasts for warmer U.S. weather that curb heating demand for nat-gas are undercutting prices. NatGasWeather on Monday said that weather forecasts for most of the U.S. were shifting warmer from Dec 3-10. Also, ramped-up U.S. nat-gas production is weighing on prices.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 106.0 bcf/day (+5.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 92 bcf/day (+20.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Monday were 14.5 bcf/day (+2.1% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 99% full as of November 19, above the 5-year seasonal average of 88% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of November 17 were +7.0% above their 5-year seasonal average.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended November 18 fell -8.3% y/y to 70,318 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 18 fell -0.7% y/y to 4,091,924 GWh.

Last Wednesday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 17 unexpectedly fell -7 bcf versus expectations of a +3 bcf increase, although a smaller draw than the 5-year average of -53 bcf. As of November 17, nat-gas inventories were up +7.4% y/y and were +7.0% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Wednesday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended November 24 rose +3 rigs to 117 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

