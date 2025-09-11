Nat-Gas Prices Tumble as US Gas Inventories Build

October Nymex natural gas (NGV25) on Thursday closed down -0.095 (-3.14%).

Oct nat-gas prices dropped to a 1-week low on Thursday due to a higher-than-expected build in weekly nat-gas stockpiles. Thursday's weekly EIA report showed that nat-gas inventories rose +71 bcf in the week ended September 5, above expectations of +68 bcf and the five-year average of +56 bcf.

Further downside in nat-gas prices in the near term appears limited due to forecasts for warmer US weather, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power the increased air conditioning usage. Forecaster Vaisala said Thursday that forecasts shifted warmer in the East for September 16-20, and above normal temperatures are forecast to persist throughout the country for September 21-25.

Higher US nat-gas production has recently been a bearish factor for prices. On Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2025 US nat-gas production by +0.2% to 106.63 bcf/day from August's estimate of 106.40 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 107.3 bcf/day (+7.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 71.7 bcf/day (-1.2% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 14.6 bcf/day (-3.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a supportive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended September 6 rose +1.03% y/y to 83,003 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 6 rose +2.97% y/y to 4,264,559 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 5 rose +71 bcf, above the market consensus of +68 bcf and above the 5-year weekly average of +56 bcf. As of September 5, nat-gas inventories were down -1.3% y/y, but were +6.0% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of September 9, gas storage in Europe was 80% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 86% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 5 fell by -1 to 118 rigs, down from the 2-year high of 124 rigs posted on August 1. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

