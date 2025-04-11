Nat-Gas Prices Tumble on Risk-Off Sentiment in Asset Markets

May Nymex natural gas (NGK25) on Thursday closed down sharply by -0.259 (-6.79%).

May nat-gas prices on Thursday fell sharply as a selloff in equity prices sparked risk-off sentiment in asset markets. A mixed weather forecast also weighed on nat-gas prices after forecaster Atmospheric G2 said temperatures for the eastern half of the US shifted cooler, but in the central and western parts of the US, temperatures will be above normal for April 15-19.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories were slightly bearish as they rose +57 bcf, close to expectations of +58 bcf but well above the five-year average for this time of year of +17 bcf.

Last month, nat-gas rallied to a 2-year high on signs that US nat-gas storage levels could remain tight ahead of the summer air-conditioning season. BloombergNEF projects that US gas storage will be 10% below the five-year average this summer.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 105.5 bcf/day (+4.6 y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 78.7 bcf/day (+13.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 16.7 bcf/day (+7.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended April 5 rose +4.05% y/y to 74,475 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending April 5 rose +3.64% y/y to 4,243,287 GWh.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects in January, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and support nat-gas prices.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was slightly bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 4 rose +57 bcf, close to expectations of +58 bcf and well above the 5-year average draw for this time of year for a +17 bcf build. As of April 4, nat-gas inventories were down -19.8% y/y and -2.1% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 35% full as of April 7, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 46% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 4 fell -7 to a 6-1/2 month low of 96 rigs, just above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.