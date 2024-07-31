Nat-Gas Prices Tumble on the Outlook for Cooler Midwest Temps

Sep Nymex natural gas (NGU24) on Wednesday closed down -0.090 (-4.23%).

Sep nat-gas prices on Wednesday closed sharply lower but remained above Tuesday's 3-month nearest futures low. Forecasts for cooler temperatures in the Midwest that will curb nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning weighed on prices. NatGasWeather.com said Wednesday that a high-pressure system will keep temperatures hot in Texas and California but will keep temperatures seasonal in the Midwest for August 7-14.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 103.6 bcf/day (+1.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 83.1 bcf/day (+8.3% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Wednesday were 12.8 bcf/day (+7.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended July 27 fell -6.23% y/y to 91,383 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 27 rose +2.03% y/y to 4,144,884 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to climb by +31 bcf, just below the five-year average for this time of year of +33 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 19 rose by +22 bcf, above expectations of +11 bcf but below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +31 bcf. As of July 19, nat-gas inventories were up +8.2% y/y and were +16.4% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 84% full as of July 28, above the 5-year seasonal average of 75% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 26 fell -2 rigs to 101 rigs, modestly above the 2-3/4 year low of 97 rigs posted June 28. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 4-3/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

