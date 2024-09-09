Nat-Gas Prices Tumble on Forecasts for Cooler Temps

October Nymex natural gas (NGV24) on Monday closed down by -0.105 (-4.62%).

Oct nat-gas prices Monday fell sharply due to forecasts for cooler US weather that will reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. Maxar Technologies said Monday that the 6-10 day forecast has turned cooler for the Midwest and West as a trough in the jet stream has grown deeper than in earlier outlooks, which will keep colder temperatures in place for longer.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 101 bcf/day (-0.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 70.4 bcf/day (+0.6% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Monday were 13.4 bcf/day (+2.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Thursday that total US electricity output in the week ended August 31 rose +6.26% y/y to 92,863 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending August 31 rose +1.81% y/y to 4,148,821 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended August 30 rose +13 bcf, below expectations of +27 and well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +51 bcf. As of August 30, nat-gas inventories were up +6.3% y/y and were +10.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 91% full as of August 21, above the 5-year seasonal average of 83% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 6 fell by -1 rig to a 3-1/3 year low of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen back since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

