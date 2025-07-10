Nat-Gas Prices Tumble on Cooler US Temps and Building Inventories

August Nymex natural gas (NGQ25) on Wednesday closed down by -0.126 (-3.77%).

Aug nat-gas prices on Wednesday tumbled to a 6-week low and settled sharply lower due to cooler US weather forecasts and the outlook for higher nat-gas inventories. Forecaster Vaisala said Wednesday that forecasts shifted cooler in the Midwest for July 14-18 and weather outlooks shifted cooler for the eastern half of the US for July 19-23. The cooler temperatures should reduce nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air conditioning.

The outlook for higher US nat-gas inventories is also bearish for prices. The consensus is that Thursday’s weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +61 bcf for the week ended July 4, above the five-year average for this time of year of +53 bcf.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Wednesday was 105.3 bcf/day (+3.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 77.5 bcf/day (-8.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 15.0 bcf/day (+0.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended July 5 rose +1.0% y/y to 93,747 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 5 rose +2.4% y/y to 4,247,938 GWh.

Last Thursday’s weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 27 rose +55 bcf, above the consensus of +49 bcf but below the 5-year average for the week of +61 bcf. As of June 27, nat-gas inventories were down -5.8% y/y, but were +6.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of July 6, gas storage in Europe was 61% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 70% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Thursday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 4 fell by -1 to 108 rigs, slightly below the 15-month high of 114 rigs posted on June 6. In the past nine months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

