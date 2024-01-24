Nat-Gas Prices Surge on Expectations for Weekly EIA Inventories to Plunge

February Nymex natural gas (NGG24) on Wednesday closed +0.191 (+7.80%).

Nat-gas prices Wednesday rallied sharply on expectations for a large draw in weekly EIA nat-gas inventories Thursday, which sparked short-covering in nat-gas futures. Thursday's EIA nat-gas inventories are expected to fall -322 bcf, the third-largest recorded draw ever, as near-record cold last week in the U.S. boosted heating demand for nat-gas.

On Monday, nat-gas tumbled to a 1-month low on the outlook for warmer temperatures for most of the U.S. for the start of February, which will curb curbing heating demand for nat-gas. The Commodity Weather Group said Wednesday that the forecast remains warm across the Plains and the Midwest from Jan 29-Feb 7.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Wednesday was 102.6 bcf/day (+3.3% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Wednesday was 92.7 bcf/day (-7.5% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Wednesday were 14.0 bcf/day (+35.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

A sharp increase in U.S. electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended January 20 jumped +22.6% y/y to 94,267 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending January 20 fell -0.4% y/y to 4,105,100 GWh.

The consensus is for Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories to fall -322 bcf, a much larger draw than the 5-year average for this time of year of -148 bcf.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended January 12 fell -154 bcf, a smaller draw than expectations of -165 bcf, although above the 5-year average draw of -126 bcf. As of January 12, nat-gas inventories were up +12.8% y/y and were +11.2% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 74% full as of January 22, above the 5-year seasonal average of 63% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 19 rose +3 rigs to 120 rigs, just above the 2-year low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs have fallen back since climbing to a 4-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

