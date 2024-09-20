Nat-Gas Prices Supported by Hot US Temps and Tropical Storm Concerns

October Nymex natural gas (NGV24) on Friday closed up by +0.086 (+3.66%).

Oct nat-gas prices Friday rallied to a 2-1/2 month high on the outlook for warmer US temperatures that will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to run air conditioning. NatGasWeather said warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected across most of the US from September 26-October 3.

Nat-gas prices extended their gains Friday after NatGasWeather said there are "increasing odds a tropical cyclone will strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico next week" that could "lead to another round of oil and gas platform shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico that reduce production."

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 100.5 bcf/day (-0.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 70.7 bcf/day (+7.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Friday were 12,3 bcf/day (+6.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US electricity output in the week ended September 14 rose +0.51% y/y to 80,674 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 14 rose +1.42% y/y to 4,141,969 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was mildly bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended September 13 rose +58 bcf, above expectations of +56 but well below the 5-year average build for this time of year of +80 bcf. As of September 13, nat-gas inventories were up +5.4% y/y and were +8.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 93% full as of September 15, above the 5-year seasonal average of 88% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending September 20 fell by -1 rigs to 96 rigs, just above the 3-1/3 year low from September 6 of 94 rigs. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

