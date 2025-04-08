Nat-Gas Prices Slump on Risk-Off Sentiment in Asset Markets

May Nymex natural gas (NGK25) on Monday closed down -0.182 (-4.74%).

May nat-gas prices on Monday fell to a 7-week low and settled sharply lower. Trade war concerns hammered global equity markets on Monday and sparked risk-off sentiment in asset markets, undercutting nat-gas prices. Also, ramped-up US nat-gas output is weighing on prices as US nat-gas production on Monday rose +5.1% y/y.

Commodity Bulletin:

Last month, nat-gas rallied to a 2-year high on signs that US nat-gas storage levels could remain tight ahead of the summer air-conditioning season. BloombergNEF projects that US gas storage will be 10% below the five-year average this summer.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Monday was 107.2 bcf/day (+5.1 y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Monday was 79.9 bcf/day (+10.0% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Monday were 15.9 bcf/day (+1.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported recently that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended March 22 rose +0.9% y/y to 72,289 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending March 22 rose +3.55% y/y to 4,239,323 GWh.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects in January, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and support nat-gas prices.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended March 28 rose +29 bcf, a larger build than expectations of +28 bcf and well above the 5-year average draw for this time of year for a -13 bcf draw. As of March 28, nat-gas inventories were down -21.5% y/y and -4.3% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 34% full as of April 1, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 45% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 4 fell -7 to a 6-1/2 month low of 96 rigs, just above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.