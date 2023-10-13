Nat-Gas Prices Slump as Favorable U.S. Weather Curbs Nat-Gas Demand

November Nymex natural gas (NGX23) on Friday closed -0.108 (-3.23%).

Nat-gas prices on Friday dropped to a 1-week low and closed sharply lower as warmer weather is expected in much of the eastern U.S. while weather in the western U.S. is cooler, cutting nat-gas demand for heating and air conditioning. U.S. temperatures, which will reduce heating demand for nat-gas. Maxar Technologies said the remnants of the West Pacific Typhoon Bolaven will keep temperatures cooler along the West Coast over the next two weeks and warmer in the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.

Nat-gas prices have carryover support from Friday's rally in European nat-gas price to an 8-month high on concerns about global supplies after Chevron shut down a nat-gas production field in Israel because of safety concerns after Hamas militants attacked Israel last weekend. As a result of the drop in fuel flows, Egypt said it is re-examining plans to export LNG to Europe.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Friday was 102.5 bcf/day (+2.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Friday was 67.9 bcf/day, -1.3% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals on Friday were 13.7 bcf/day or +7.1% w/w.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 97% full as of October 8, above the 5-year seasonal average of 89% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of October 6 were +4.8% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Thursday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended October 7 rose +9.0% y/y to 75,962 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending October 7 fell -0.5% y/y to 4,093,875 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report of +84 bcf for the week ended October 6 was neutral for nat-gas prices since it was right on expectations of +94 bcf and the 5-year average for this time of year at +103 bcf. As of October 6, nat-gas inventories were up +9.2% y/y and were +4.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended October 13 fell by -1 to 117 rigs, modestly above the 19-month low of 113 rigs from September 8. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have roughly doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

