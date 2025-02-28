Nat-Gas Prices Slip as Weekly EIA Inventories Shrink Less Than Expected

April Nymex natural gas (NGJ25) on Thursday closed down -0.025 (-0.63%).

April nat-gas on Thursday settled moderately lower after weekly nat-gas inventories fell less than expected. The EIA reported Thursday that nat-gas inventories fell -261 bcf last week, a smaller draw than expectations of -271 bcf. Also, forecasts for warmer US temperatures to reduce heating demand for nat-gas weighed on prices. The Commodity Weather Group said Thursday that above-normal weather is expected across the southern half of the US for the March 4-8 period.

Commodity Bulletin:

Nat-gas prices have been whipsawed in the past several sessions by weather factors and have consolidated below last Thursday's 2-year high. However, nat-gas prices remain near the top of the February rally, which was driven mainly by the inventory drawdown caused by the recent cold weather. As of February 21, EIA nat-gas inventories were -11.5% below their 5-year average; the tightest supplies have been in over 2-1/2 years.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 107.4 bcf/day (+2.8 y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 83.5 bcf/day (+11% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Thursday were 15.4 bcf/day (+0.6% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 22 rose +19.9% y/y to 90,673 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 22 rose +3.1% y/y to 4,230,167 GWh.

In a bullish longer-term factor for nat-gas prices, President Trump lifted the Biden administration's pause on approving gas export projects in January, thus moving into active consideration a backlog of about a dozen LNG export projects. Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is close to approving its first LNG export project, a Commonwealth LNG export facility in Louisiana. Increased US capacity for exporting LNG would boost demand for US nat-gas and support nat-gas prices.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was slightly bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 21 fell -261 bcf, a smaller draw than expectations of -271 bcf but a larger draw than the 5-year average draw for this time of year of -141 bcf. As of February 21, nat-gas inventories were down -22.5% y/y and -11.5% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 40% full as of February 25, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 51% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 21 fell -2 to 99 rigs, modestly above the 3-1/2 year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/4 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.