Nat-Gas Prices Slip on Robust US Production and Ample Supplies

September Nymex natural gas (NGU25) on Friday closed down -0.023 (-0.74%).

Sep nat-gas prices on Friday gave up an early advance and moved lower as US nat-gas output continues to increase year-over-year and current gas supplies are well above normal. As of July 25, nat-gas inventories were +6.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Nat-gas prices initially moved higher on Friday due to forecasts for hot US weather, which will boost nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air-conditioning usage. On Friday, forecaster Atmospheric G2 said that forecasts shifted warmer for the Midwest, Southwest, and Texas for August 6-10, and forecasts turned hotter across much of the eastern half of the US for August 11-15.

On Thursday, nat-gas prices tumbled to a 3.25-month low after weekly nat-gas supplies rose more than expected. Also, higher US nat-gas production is weighing on prices as recent US nat-gas output is up year-over-year. Moreover, expectations for even higher US nat-gas production are also weighing on nat-gas prices after Friday's weekly report from Baker Hughes showed that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 1 rose by +2 to a 2-year high of 124 rigs.

Lower-48 state dry gas production on Friday was 108.1 bcf/day (+3.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 76.1 bcf/day (-13.0% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 15.2 bcf/day (+2.3% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in US electricity output is positive for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended July 26 rose +8.1% y/y to 98,772 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending July 26 rose +2.7% y/y to 4,258,448 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 25 rose +48 bcf, above the consensus of +41 bcf and the 5-year average of +24 bcf for the week. As of July 25, nat-gas inventories were down -3.9% y/y, but were +6.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. As of July 30, gas storage in Europe was 68% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 76% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending August 1 rose by +2 to a 2-year high of 124 rigs. In the past ten months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.