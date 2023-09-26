Nat-Gas Prices Slip on Warm U.S. Autumn Temps

October Nymex natural gas (NGV23) on Tuesday closed -0.061 (-2.10%).

Nat-gas prices Tuesday fell to a 2-week low and closed moderately lower. Forecasts for above-normal U.S. autumn temperatures that will curb heating demand for nat-gas undercut prices. According to forecaster Maxar Technologies, above-normal temperatures are expected for the eastern half of the U.S. from October 1-5.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 100.5 bcf/day (+0.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 68.4 bcf/day, +8.5% y/y, according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Tuesday were 10.9 bcf/day or -17.9% w/w.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 95% full as of September 24, well above the 5-year seasonal average of 86% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of September 15 were +5.9% above their 5-year seasonal average.

An increase in U.S. electricity output is bullish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended September 16 rose +2.3% y/y to 80,267 GWh (gigawatt hours). However, cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending September 16 fell -0.9% y/y to 4,083,880 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report of +64 bcf for the week ended September 15 was neutral for nat-gas prices since it was close to expectations of +65 bcf, although below the 5-year average for this time of year at +84 bcf. As of September 15, nat-gas inventories were up +13.7% y/y and were +5.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended September 22 fell by -3 to 118 rigs, modestly above the 19-month low of 113 rigs from September 8. Active rigs rose to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in September 2022. Active rigs have roughly doubled from the record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

