Nat-Gas Prices Slip on Ample Supplies and Warm U.S. Temps

January Nymex natural gas (NGF24) on Thursday closed down -0.002 (-0.07%).

Nat-gas prices Thursday moved lower for the fifth consecutive session and posted modest losses. An unexpected build in weekly EIA nat-gas inventories on Thursday pressured prices. The EIA reported that nat-gas inventories rose +10 bcf last week versus expectations of a -6 bcf draw. Forecasts for milder U.S. weather that would curb heating demand for nat-gas are also weighing on prices. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 said Thursday that temperatures will be generally above normal over most of North America over the next 10+ days.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Thursday was 104.2 bcf/day (+3.6% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Thursday was 91.3 bcf/day (-0.1% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Thursday were 13.7 bcf/day (-5.4% w/w), according to BNEF.

High inventories caused by carryover from the mild 2022/23 winter and weak heating demand have undercut nat-gas prices. Gas storage across Europe was 97% full as of November 26, above the 5-year seasonal average of 86% full for this time of year. U.S. nat-gas inventories as of November 24 were +8.6% above their 5-year seasonal average.

A decline in U.S. electricity output is bearish for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended November 25 fell -2.4% y/y to 71,126 GWh (gigawatt hours), and cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending November 25 fell -0.7% y/y to 4,090,180 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended November 24 unexpectedly rose +10 bcf versus expectations of a -6 bcf decline and a 5-year average draw of -44 bcf. As of November 24, nat-gas inventories were up +10.1% y/y and were +8.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.

Baker Hughes reported last Wednesday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended November 24 rose +3 rigs to 117 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

