Nat-Gas Prices Slip on Above-Average U.S. Temps

January Nymex natural gas (NGF24) on Tuesday closed down -0.011 (-0.44%).

Nat-gas prices Tuesday closed moderately lower on the outlook for above-normal U.S temperatures, which would curb heating demand for nat-gas. The Commodity Weather Group Tuesday said forecasts point to mostly warmer temperatures in the U.S. during the Christmas holidays, with possibly record-high temperatures in the Midwest.

Last Wednesday, nat-gas prices tumbled to a 6-month low and have been under pressure over the past month as above-normal early winter U.S. temperatures have curbed heating demand for nat-gas and kept supplies elevated. Forecaster Maxar Technologies said updated weather forecasts have trended warmer and that above-normal temperatures are expected for most of the U.S. into the end of the year.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said there is a greater than 55% chance the current El Nino weather pattern will remain strong in the Northern Hemisphere through March, keeping temperatures above average and weighing on nat-gas prices. AccuWeather said El Nino will limit snowfall across Canada this season in addition to causing above-normal temperatures across North America.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 103.6 bcf/day (+3.8% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 97.4 bcf/day (-11.9% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to U.S. LNG export terminals Tuesday were 15.0 bcf/day (+4.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

An increase in U.S. electricity output supports nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that total U.S. electricity output in the week ended December 9 rose +0.3% y/y to 75,237 GWh (gigawatt hours), although cumulative U.S. electricity output in the 52-week period ending December 9 fell -0.7% y/y to 4,093,153 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral to slightly bearish for nat-gas prices as nat-gas inventories for the week ended December 8 fell -55 bcf, right on expectations but below the 5-year average draw of -81 bcf. As of December 8, nat-gas inventories were up +7.4% y/y and were +7.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 89% full as of December 17, above the 5-year seasonal average of 77% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active U.S. nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ended December 15 was unchanged at 119 rigs, just above the 19-month low of 113 rigs posted September 8. Active rigs this year have fallen back after climbing to a 4-year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022 from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

